Mwape Musonda of Black Leopards during the PSL Monthly Awards on Wednesday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – “He told me that he’s going to make me the top goal-scorer”. Those were the words of Black Leopards striker Mwape Musonda as he credited his coach Dylan Kerr for the impact he has had in his recent impressive run of form. Musonda currently leads the PSL’s scoring charts with eight goals.

It wasn’t always all things nice for the Zambian striker though, as he made a slow start to the season with four goals in 11 matches under former coach Joel Masutha.

His rise to the summit has been propelled by Kerr, who inspired him to bag five goals in his last four matches - four in the league and one in the Nedbank Cup.

“As a striker, I don’t think I am satisfied with scoring eight goals in 15 matches,” Musonda said.

“I have to keep working hard and hope to score more. But I am confident that I am going to keep scoring goals because he (Kerr) keeps me motivated. When he first came to the club, he told me that he is going to make me the top goal scorer - and we are moving in the right direction.”

Dylan Kerr and Mwape Musonda receive their Coach and Player of the Month for December awards from an ABSA representative at the PSL Offices yesterday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

In what is developing to be deadly partnership between Musonda and Kerr, the duo made a clean sweep at the monthly PSL Awards yesterday, as they bagged the best Coach and Player for December gongs.

For Musonda, this recognition will go a long way in increasing his confidence - and working his way to being one of the best marksmen in the league - especially after being rejected by club’s such as Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows.

“Circumstances didn’t allow me to reach my potential while a lot was expected from me as I was a top striker from a foreign country,” Musonda said.

“Teams expected me to score goals, and when I didn’t, the pressure amounted to the level that the team didn’t have the same trust like they did when I came on board. (But overall) I am just happy that I found a home at Black Leopards where I am able to express myself.”

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

Kerr’s winning mentality at Lidoda Duvha has not only been passed on to Musunda but to all the players. Since the Christmas break, they are one of the few teams to lose a game.

In the league, they won three matches and drew once, while they recently knocked Orlando Pirates out of the Nedbank Cup tournament after a 5-4 victory on penalties.

Despite the terrific performances, the 52-year-old coach is not getting carried away.

“I trying to keep the players very humble; with their feet on the ground,” Kerr said. “I try to get the best out of them in training and so far, it’s working.

“This (recognition) today (yesterday) is fantastic for me, Musonda and the football club.

“But (we) have to take baby steps as we climb up the ladder.”





The Star

Like us on Facebook