Mutinous Royal AM defy the PSL, could suffer severe punishment

CAPE TOWN – On Tuesday afternoon, Royal AM arrived at the Chatsworth Stadium, Durban, for their contentious Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotion/relegation play-off match against Chippa United, but then mysteriously left the venue. The match officials went through the usual pre-match protocols along Chippa and observed the customary moment of silence two minutes before the scheduled 3pm start.

Under football rules, the National First Division Club Royal AM have forfeited the match.



Game has kicked off and followed all due protocols....And game has ended. Chippa United have complied whilst there has been a no-show from Royal AM....



Incredible.



Over to u PSL.



🤡 🎪 🤡 pic.twitter.com/10dYY3wbHD — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) June 22, 2021 The matter will now rest with the PSL's disciplinary committee who may decide on a punitive measure. Because of the seriousness of the situation, Royal AM could likely be banned.

PSL may also decide to abandon the play-offs and consequently, Chippa will retain its Premiership status. A few hours before the scheduled kick-off, the PSL issued a statement to member clubs. The statement informed that nothing prevented the commencement of the 2020/21 GladAfrica promotion/relegation playoffs after Judge Roland Sutherland had dismissed Royal AM's application for leave to appeal.

As a result, the PSL informed that the Royal AM – Chippa match would go ahead as scheduled.

Shortly after this development, Royal AM's co-owner and wealthy Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize had a social media post that hinted that the tide was turning against her club.

Her post, in part, read: "I don't want to be in contempt of court. From where I am sitting… why was Judge Sutherland's ruling respected? Is it because he is a white man? "And why is Judge Nyathi's ruling being disrespected? Nyathi has ruled, and his ruling is very clear." It is unlikely the PSL will tolerate this mutinous behaviour much longer and come down heavily in Royal AM with the full might of the law.