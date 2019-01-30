JOHANNESBURG – Black Leopards striker Mwape Musonda, together with his coach Dylan Kerr, have been named the Absa Premiership Player and Coach of the Month for the December (last block) and January period. Musonda has been in fine form, scoring in all four of Black Leopards’ outings during the period, which has since seen him scoring more goals than any other player in the Premiership so far this season.

The Zambian has been an instrumental figure in the Black Leopards’ attack. His goals have resulted in the team shooting up the log standings to 11th position from the relegation zone.

Orlando Pirates’ Thembinkosi Lorch, Polokwane City captain Jabulani Maluleke and Mthobi Mvala of Highlands Park were amongst the contenders for the award, also having impressed during the period of 14 December to 22 January.

Kerr, who has previously coached in Tanzania and Kenya, guided Lidoda Duvha to fantastic home victories over SuperSport United and AmaZulu, an away win against Baroka FC and a 1-1 draw to Golden Arrows.

The December-January period saw Leopards collect an impressive 10 points from a possible 12 under Kerr’s guidance.

During the period, Kerr’s side scored an impressive eight goals, while conceding three.

Kerr was commended by the panel of judges for turning things around after finding Leopards in a lowly position on the log, and introducing an exciting brand of entertaining and captivating football.

Coaches that received great praise for their remarkable work during the period included Pitso Mosimane of Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Wits’ coach Gavin Hunt and Benni McCarthy, the Cape Town City coach.

The Black Leopards duo will each receive R5 000.

African News Agency (ANA)