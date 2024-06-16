Nasreddine Nabi confirms he’s held talks with Kaizer Chiefs, but has other offers as well — report

Outgoing AS FAR Rabat head coach Nasreddine Nabi has reportedly confirmed he’s held talks with Kaizer Chiefs’ hierarchy to take over at the Soweto giants. Tunisian Nabi has already said he’s leaving the Moroccan club at the end of the season. AS FAR are still involved in the Throne Cup, and are due to meet Maghreb Fez in the semi-finals next Sunday.

While heavily linked with Chiefs, Nabi said there were other offers on the table. However, one of those offers was from the Tunisian Football Federation, who were looking replace Jalel Kadri, who left following a torrid Africa Cup of Nations campaign. Fortunately for Chiefs, Tunisia announced last week that Faouzi Benzarti was their new national team coach. "The South African offer was not the only one, but rather I received several offers. But I will have a meeting with the team (Rabat) president (Mohamed Haramou) to talk about this issue," Nabi said, according to Goal.com.

“I am currently focusing on the cup semi-final match against Maghreb Fez. I tried to raise the morale of the players and told them that there is still a chance to win the Throne Cup.” Kaizer Chiefs have been on the hunt for a new head coach ever since the sacking of Molefi Ntseki half-way through the last campaign. Cavin Johnson was roped in to do on an interim basis, and at one point it was speculated he would be given the reigns on a full time basis.