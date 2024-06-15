Nasreddine Nabi expected to be named Kaizer Chiefs’ new coach after leaving Morocco’s AS FAR — report

Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi has reportedly left Moroccan outfit AS FAR, and is expected to be announced as the new head coach of Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs. Kaizer Chiefs have been on the hunt for a new head coach ever since the sacking of Molefi Ntseki half-way through the last campaign.

Cavin Johnson was roped in to do on an interim basis, and at one point it was speculated he would be given the reigns on a full time basis. However, a bad run of form during the latter parts of the season convinced the club’s hierarchy that change was needed. Since the season ended, the club have been linked with a number of coaches, with the names of Pitso Mosimane and Manchester United’s Benni McCarthy thrown into the mix. But, Nabi was always said to be the hot favourite. And now, it seems he has won the race for the Naturena job.