Nazeer Allie and Clayton Daniels Maritzburg United future uncertain

Johannesburg - Maritzburg United coach Ernst Middendorp has conceded that his side was simply not up to their required standard following their 4-1 loss against Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday. The game was a virtual dead rubber for Maritzburg and their play reflected a team which just wanted to get the season over and done with as they were lethargic and clearly lacking motivation to try and win.

Story continues below Advertisement

Given that the Team of Choice have avoided relegation and had no chance of breaking into the top eight, any result from their last game of the season would have not done much for their prospects. “In one against one situations, we were absolutely poor. We were not able to go into physical duels in the air. We could not go into open spaces. We were normally good there. On the other hand, I have to compliment the team for their achievements. With all the changes we went through, 11th or 12th place in the league is good for us,” said Middendorp. ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi stands by Thembinkosi Lorch

Maritzburg’s play this season was overall not very impressive and the club will be looking to improve significantly next season. They will have to make some changes to their roster ahead of the new season. Two players whose futures will be up in the air are veterans Clayton Daniels (37) and Nazeer Allie (37). Right now the German cannot say for certain whether the veteran duo will remain with the club next season. “I wish I could give you an answer on their futures but I cannot. When we started the season, we agreed that the PSL status was important. We had a number of players on the field today who are not contracted. That was the agreement that the ownership put in place. I have not heard any discussion from the management about it,” said Middendorp.

Story continues below Advertisement

Middendorp is happy that his side will be playing another derby next season after Richards Bay FC secured automatic promotion to the top-flight. The additional derby means that Maritzburg’s travelling time will be reduced and this could benefit their play.

Story continues below Advertisement