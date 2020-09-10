Ndumiso Mabena, Bloemfontein Celtic are keeping it professional ahead of Nedbank Cup final

DURBAN - Bloemfontein Celtic captain Ndumiso Mabena is an ordinary man who also has life problems, but he says his recipe for a successful career that has spanned over a decade is “hard work and professionalism”. Mabena was in the limelight in 2009 when he joined Orlando Pirates, where he was part of the team that won back-to-back trebles - two Premiership titles, two MTN8 Cups and two Telkom Knockout trophies. But five years later, Mabena’s tenure with Bucs came to an end and he resurfaced at the defunct Platinum Stars. With Dikwena the 33-year-old added two more titles, the Telkom Knockout and MTN8, to his incredible trophy collection. However, a season before Dikwena were relegated to the second division, Mabena was yet again on the move, joining Celtic. Wiser, he knew that age was not on his side and he had to work hard to leave his mark in the game. And he’s done just that. As financial woes hit the club from the City of Roses in the last few seasons, senior players had to hold the hands of the youngsters. Mabena performed that duty with aplomb, especially after ensuring that the team finished in the PSL top eight last season.

But it could very well be this season that Mabena has aced his duties after playing more than 30 games and ensuring that Phunya Sele Sele reached the final of the Nedbank Cup, where they face Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday at Orlando Stadium (8pm kickoff).

“I think it’s just hard work that pays off at the end of the day. I do have problems at home but I am a professional,” Mabena said.

“But credit must also go to the technical team, the physio and the coaches with the work that they’ve given us. We are professionals. At the end of the day we have to work, despite any problems that we may encounter.

“I think I am just very fortunate to have played so many games for the team and the rest that we’ve been getting has been helpful.”

Celtic will play in the Caf Confederation Cup next term due to reaching the final, considering that Sundowns will play in the Champions League after winning the championship.

The Brazilians will be favourites on Saturday considering they are chasing a domestic treble after already winning the league and Telkom Knockout, but Mabena is confident that they’ll keep their organised structure come match-day.

“We are a team that likes to play and everybody knows that. We see from the training ground with the effort that the players are giving. I get comfortable in my role because of the pattern that we are using and there’s a lot of understanding between the players,” he explained.

In eight games since the restart in the ‘bio-bubble’ Celtic are the only team without a loss after managing three wins and five draws. And coach John Maduka says that impressive feat has been a result of balancing the work in defence and attack.

“We always try to make sure we are balanced as the team. We try to defend as a team and going forward has been one of our strengths. The games that we’ve played in the bubble have proven that as our strikers have scored more than 10 goals,” Maduka said.

@Minenhlecr7