Ndumiso Mabena strike sees Polokwane City claim all three points against Royal AM

Ndumiso Mabena scored the only goal of the match as Polokwane City edged Royal AM 1-0 at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday. Rise and Shine moved into the top eight with their third win of the season while Thwihli Thwahla suffered their fourth defeat of the 2023/2024 campaign and dropped to 12th.

Former Royal AM man Mabena fortuitously opened the scoring for the hosts in first-half stoppage time. The 36-year-old midfielder found himself inside the six-yard box and on hand to nod home his first goal of the season and in City colours after a Douglas Mapfumo effort came off the crossbar. An inconsistent Royal AM side took their chase for a first win in three games to one of the most difficult places in Polokwane against a Rise and Shine outfit that frustrated AmaZulu the last time out.

Royal AM Head Coach John Maduka threw on his familiar 5-4-1 formation looking to utilise the speed and width provided by wingbacks Thabo Matlaba and Shawn Mogaila against a City side that has proven to be a tough nut to crack. Head Coach of the home side Lehlohonolo Seema would’ve welcomed having two former Royal AM players in his camp to aid the attempts of a group of players new to the top flight. Mabena and Given Mashikinya would not only provide an ‘insider’ but a wealth of experience and guile in the heart of midfield.

The away side began the game in control as expected with their level of quality and perhaps should’ve taken the lead in the 11th minute through striker Mxolisi Macuphu, who might have provided a strong contender for miss of the season. The experienced number found room between defenders and the goalkeeper in front of goal but somehow managed to tap a Matlaba cross over the bar from inside the six-yard box. In response, Rise and Shine showed their most attacking outlet as the lively Oswin Appollis gave the visitors a scare with a great piece of skill that saw two defenders fall to the ground but his attempted shot ricocheted off Ayanda Jiyane and out for a corner.

The best chance of the opening half also fell for the 22-year-old winger who was also guilty of a glaring miss in the 23rd minute. Appollis timed his back post arrival to perfection as he ran onto an expertly delivered low cross by right back Tholo Matuludi and instead of placing the ball past goalkeeper Xolani Ngcobo, he fluffed his line and put the ball wide.

Needing a way back into the game Royal AM introduced two substitutes at half time with Sbusiso Magaqa and Jabulani Ncobeni coming on for Hopewell Cele and Sabelo Sithole. Maduka’s boys huffed and puffed for the remainder of the game and could not find a way back into the match. City will take their confidence-boosting win to face another KZN side in Richards Bay next time out while Royal AM have a difficult task against Mamelodi Sundowns next.