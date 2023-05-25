Nedbank Cup final between Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United sold out

Johannesburg - The tickets for the 2023 Nedbank Cup final clash between Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United have been sold out. The Premier Soccer League confirmed on Thursday morning that the 51 762 capacity Loftus Versfeld Stadium had sold all available seats with the Ke Yona clash expected to be observed by a full audience.

The Buccaneers and Babina Noko will take centre stage to battle it out to determine the winner of the 16th edition of the competition. With both finalists already guaranteed R2.5-million for making the final, the two teams will go head-to-head to determine who takes home the R7m winners cheque.

The Sea Robbers are no strangers to the Nedbank Cup having won the competition eight times in the past. Jose Riveiro’s men weaved their way through All Stars, Venda Football Academy, Dondol Stars and rivals Kaizer Chiefs to earn their place in the final.

The Spanish mentor, who's also in contention to claim the Coach of the Season award, will look to crown his debut season with another trophy having already taken home the MTN8 crown earlier this season. For Sekhukhune, it is a first-ever appearance in the final of a cup competition since their promotion to the top flight. Brandon Truter guided his charges past Liver Brothers, Cape Town Spurs, Chippa United and Stellenbosch FC to set up what is expected to be an entertaining match against Pirates.

The clash kicks off at 6pm. The PSL also urged those that have bought tickets to arrive early as the gates will be opened at 2pm and asked those without tickets not to go to the stadium.