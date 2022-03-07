Nedbank Cup not our only chance of silverware, says Orlando Pirates’ Fadlu Davids

Durban — Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids does not believe that the Nedbank Cup is his team’s only chance of winning silverware this season. Davids watched his side go down 2-1 to Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby this past weekend, a result which virtually ended their already slim chances of winning the title.

With the league already virtually won by Mamelodi Sundowns, Pirates still have the Nedbank Cup and CAF Confederation Cup to play for. They contest the Nedbank Cup round of 16 against Marumo Gallants on Wednesday night before hosting Royal Leopards in a Confederation Cup group stage game on Sunday night. Pirates can fancy their chances for a deep run in the Nedbank Cup but will not be among the favourites for the Confederation Cup. ALSO READ: Three moments that cost Orlando Pirates a win in the Soweto derby

“We have three competitions that we are heavily involved in. The Nedbank Cup is our next priority. When we prepare, we prepare as though the next match is the most important. We recently won four matches in a row in all competitions and need to start extending that to 7-9 matches," said Davids, speaking to Journalists in a virtual press conference on Monday morning. One player who has not been featuring for Pirates recently is Gabadinho Mhango. This is despite Mhango’s inspirational form in the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year which saw him score three goals in the international competition. Davids hinted that Mhango is not playing due to tactical reasons.

“It’s not fair to talk about Mhango again in relation to our other strikers. We must also talk about Zakhele Lepasa, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Boitumelo Radiopane and Kwame Peprah. Peprah scored in the last match and its healthy competition. Mhango, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Rapiopane are all working hard to get into the starting lineup. We have six strikers available and need to try and find a way to make things work according to chemistry and game play,” said Davids. Davids does not believe that Gallants will be pushovers for his side. He believes that Bahlabane Ba Ntwa have players who suit coach Dan Malesela. Malesela also knows what it takes to win the Nedbank Cup, having famously won the competition with then GladAfrica Championship side TS Galaxy in 2019. Gallants are on a run of four straight wins in all competitions, with their most recent victory coming against Stellenbosch FC on Sunday. They have also not lost a game since December when Pirates downed them 2-1 in a league game.

“Players like Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Celimpilo Ngema and Miguel Timm as a trio in the midfield can pass the ball and move, offering deep runs. They have identity which is something that resonates with us. Malesela has done a fantastic job so far. Whatever player he coaches comes through in the game. They are not a team that takes many shots. They prefer a possession based style. It’s about how we can implement our style knowing their weaknesses as well,” said Davids. @eshlinv IOL Sport