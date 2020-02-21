Nedbank Cup quarters beckons as Black Leopards see off Amavarara









THOHOYANDOU – The result was never really in doubt and Lidoda Duvha did not really need to get out of third gear to make it materialise as they progressed to the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal. Following their 4-0 victory over the North West University, Mafikeng in the first round proper, Leopards were firm favourites to beat yet another lower division side. And Amavarara did not provide much resistance. The two first half goals were in the end good enough to see Leopards book their place in the draw for the last eight stage of the country's premier knockout competition. Yet when they look back at this match, the ABSA Premiership campaigners will feel they should have hammered their ABC Motsepe League opponents by a little more goals. After all, they were already two goals to the good before the half hour mark and their fans no doubt expected it to rain goals. It did not, however, even though they had a few chances in the second half which they spurned.

Lidoda Duvha needed to stamp their authority on the game early on and right from kick off they kept possession for a good two minutes, making the lower division side chase shadows.

But Amavarara were not easily intimidated and were actually the first to threaten to score, their leading scorer in the league Sihle Musa failing to punish a poor Leopards clearance on five minutes. The home side's goalkeeper Rotshidzwa Muleka blocked his chance although the striker should have done better.

Almost immediately there was a chance on the other end but goalkeeper Khanya Mini was equal to the task.

But Leopards' superiority soon showed as they went ahead on nine minutes when Lesedi Kapinga slotted home the opener from inside the box having evaded two tackles following a good team build up.

It was 2-0 before the half hour mark, Themba Ndlovu smashing home a half volley after Mogakolodi Ngele had pinged the ball over the visitors' defence to set him up.

It should have been 3-0 before the break but Mini did well to deny Xolani Ndlovu.

The second half saw Leopards continue to enjoy superior possession and create scoring chances but not using them.

Amavarara had some forays into enemy territory but their lack of experience and composure proved to be their undoing as the first match of the Nedbank Cup last 16 round went just as expected.

Results :

Black Leopards (2) 2

Kapinga 9 Ndlovu 26

Amavarara 0

