THOHOYANDOU – The result was never really in doubt and Lidoda Duvha did not really need to get out of third gear to make it materialise as they progressed to the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal.
Following their 4-0 victory over the North West University, Mafikeng in the first round proper, Leopards were firm favourites to beat yet another lower division side. And Amavarara did not provide much resistance.
The two first half goals were in the end good enough to see Leopards book their place in the draw for the last eight stage of the country's premier knockout competition.
Yet when they look back at this match, the ABSA Premiership campaigners will feel they should have hammered their ABC Motsepe League opponents by a little more goals.
After all, they were already two goals to the good before the half hour mark and their fans no doubt expected it to rain goals. It did not, however, even though they had a few chances in the second half which they spurned.