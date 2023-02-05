Nedbank Cup resumes with four all-Premiership clashes set to take place

Durban — The Nedbank Cup resumes Tuesday with the Round of 32 set to be held over a week. There will be no less than 15 fixtures taking place in that time, four of which will see top-flight teams battle it out against each other. The first all-Premiership clash takes place Tuesday as runaway league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns prepare to tackle surprise package Richards Bay. The Brazilians will be overwhelming favourites to win and will also be out for redemption after they were dumped out of the MTN8 by Orlando Pirates earlier in the season.

Richards Bay’s stubborn defence has been a major factor behind their successes this season and they will be looking to prove to Rhulani Mokwena’s side that they are no pushovers. Maritzburg United host Kaizer Chiefs at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday. Both teams have struggled for consistency this season and while Maritzburg are battling relegation, there are just six points which separate the two teams in the league. The game can go in either team’s favour depending on which one executes the basics better on the day. Saturday sees Stellenbosch FC host Swallows FC at the Danie Craven Stadium. This match will also feature two league stragglers battling it out, but has the makings of an entertaining contest given that both teams have also shown improvement in recent games.

Both teams head into the match on the back of wins and two-game unbeaten runs in the league. The last all Premiership clash takes place on Sunday as Cape Town City battle it out with Royal AM. Big things were expected of City this season after they earned a record-high second-place league finish last term, qualifying for the CAF Champions League in the process. Eric Tinkler’s team have been underwhelming this season and the Nedbank Cup offers them a final opportunity to perhaps make a statement and add some silverware to their cabinet. They will be up against a Royal AM team which tends to blow hot and cold, depending on the day. The Durban-based team are now once again led by John Maduka who led them to an impressive third-place finish last season before sensationally quitting at the end of the term and joining Maritzburg who subsequently sacked him earlier this season.

