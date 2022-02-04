Nedbank Cup sees first shock as AmaTuks down Chippa United

Durban — Two late second half goals from Lulama Maqoko and Kamogelo Pheeane allowed the University of Pretoria to inflict the first shock in the Nedbank Cup this season as they downed Chippa United 2-0 at the Tuks Stadium. Just when the game was looking set for extra time, Tuks punished a comedy of error from the Chippa defence in the 80th minute before Maqoko finished. Just a minute later, Pheeane produced a brilliant finish to double the lead, sensing that Chippa were pushing men upfield.

There was some action in the early minutes of the game. Chippa’s Ronald Pfumbidza saw his looping header tipped over the upright by Tuks goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa after just two minutes. Five minutes later, Chippa keeper Ayanda Mtshali was forced into action, stopping Thabang Sibanyoni who attempted to round him. After 15-minutes, the game had to be suspended for a lengthy period of time due to lightning. Play did eventually resume at 4:15pm after the weather conditions became more stable.

Amatuks did not show too much respect to their Premiership opponents as Etiosa Ighodaro came close to opening the scoring after 20 minutes when he met Ayanda Mvambi’s cross though his effort was wide. The result means that Amatuks have advanced to the last 16 of South Africa’s Premier Cup competition for the first time since 2016. The result will not be a total blow to Chippa United. The Chilli Boys first priority at this part of the season will be to avoid relegation from the top-flight and they can now devote their full attention onto retaining their Premiership status.