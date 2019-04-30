Khama Billiat, seen here in action against Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup semi-final, scored the final goal for Kaizer Chiefs in their 4-2 win. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

There may be a National First Division team in the final, but that hasn’t stopped fans from snapping up tickets for the Nedbank Cup decider between TS Galaxy and Kaizer Chiefs. The Premier Soccer League announced on Tuesday that tickets have been sold out for the championship match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, which takes place on Saturday, 18 May.

The game will kick off at 7pm.

Chiefs were given a tough time by Chippa United in the semi-finals at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on 20 April.

Dumsani Zuma scored the opener in the first half to put the Amakhosi into the lead, but then Andile Mbenyane levelled matters just after the hour mark.

It looked the Chilli Boys were going to cause an upset when Lerato Manzini netted with 20 minutes to go, but late goals by Bernard Parker and Khama Billiat rescued Ernst Middendorp’s side in a 4-2 victory.

Galaxy, who are based in Johannesburg, caused a huge upset when they beat Golden Arrows 3-1 in their semi-final at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont, KZN.

They forced the match into extra time with a dramatic stoppage-time own goal by Arrows’ Sandile Zuke, after Knox Mutizwa had put the home side into the lead.

Zakhele Lepasa was the hero for Galaxy as he grabbed a brace in extra time.

BREAKING: Tickets for the #NedbankCup2019Final are SOLD OUT.



Saturday, 18 May 2019@KaizerChiefs vs @TSGALAXYFC



Moses Mabhida Stadium



19h00



See you there!!!#NedbankCup2019 pic.twitter.com/5Ajb6jHeEK — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) April 30, 2019





