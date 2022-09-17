New boy Caleb Bimenyimana scores twice as Kaizer Chiefs beat SuperSport United

Durban — Kaizer Chiefs survived a late surge of pressure as they edged SuperSport United 2-1 at the FNB Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg on Saturday evening. The visitors were quickly out of the blocks with high energy transition play and were rewarded when Grant Margeman scored one of his best ever goals in the 15th minute.

The 24 year old midfielder timed his late run to perfection and beautifully found by Gamphani Lungu, after composing himself, he drove a left-footed cracker into left upright and in, giving SuperSport the 1-0 lead. Chiefs grew into the contest and bounced back to level matter five minutes before half-time through new big man Caleb Bimenyimana. The Burundi International opened his account for the campaign as he finished off a well worked move by Yusuf Maart and Ashley Du Preez, sliding in from close range and ensuring the two sides head into the break level.

He then scored the winner, and his second on the night, from the penalty spot nine minutes into the second half. Amakhosi welcomed a Supersport side enjoying a rich vein of form with Head Coach Gavin Hunt seemingly reaping the rewards of forming an energetic and enthusiastic squad. Chiefs had only beaten Matsatsantsa once in their last six encounters prior to this, an obvious aura of difficulty for an under pressure coach Arthur Zwane and his Chiefs side.

Victory for Amakhosi means they deny SuperSport their fourth win jn a row, lifting Zwane’s men to ninth in the league, level on points with fifth placed Golden Arrows on 11 points. @ScribeSmiso IOL Sport