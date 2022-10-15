New boys Richards Bay miss out on PSL top spot after being held by Maritzburg

Johannesburg — Richards Bay missed a chance to go top of the Premiership log after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Maritzburg United at King Zwelithini Stadium. A win on Saturday afternoon would have seen the Natal Rich Boys on 21 points, above leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who are on 19.

Instead, Maritzburg bagged an invaluable point and moved to 14th on the log, ahead of Marumo Gallants. Having beaten AmaZulu 1-0 in their last provincial derby, which led to the sacking of Usuthu coach Brandon Truter, Richards Bay were tipped to win this derby. However John Maduka, the Maritzburg coach, was under pressure to deliver after a recent poor run of form. Maduka’s men were fresh from a 3-1 loss to Stellenbosch, which sparked rumours of Lehlohonolo Seema being linked to the club as a second assistant.

Maduka and Seema had worked together at Bloemfontein Celtic, with the duo assistant and coach respectively. Richards Bay paid no heed to the Team of Choice’s woes as they started with a high tempo, with midfield duo Ntuthuko Mabaso and Mpho Mathebula looking lively against the Mariztburg defence. With balls failing to arrive up front, Luvuyo Memela and Somila Ntsundwana had to drop deep, trying to find the spaces as Maritzburg defended.

The duo nearly combined, with Memela launching a well-weighted pass over the defence but Ntsundwana skied his header over the crossbar. Yanela Mbuthuma went close to finding the lead when his effort hit the upright. In the midst of Richards Bay’s dominance, Maritzburg had a chance to threaten in the final third but goalie Salim Magoola was alert.

Magoola entered this clash having kept seven clean sheets and conceded three goals in the last 10 matches. Richards Bay went close to scoring from a shot from Ntsundwana later on but Anye Derick Fru made a great save. With Richards Bay failing to capitalise on their chances, Maritzburg nearly punished them but Amadou Soukouna put a close-range curler wide as the teams settled for a point apiece in Umlazi.