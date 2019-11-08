CAPE TOWN – New Cape Town City coach Jan Olde Riekerink was impressed by Kermit Erasmus’s performance against Polokwane on Wednesday, describing him as “a dangerous player”.
Erasmus joins Bongi Ntuli and Peter Shalulile as the leading goal scorers in the Premiership after his brace took his tally to seven.
The Bafana Bafana marksman opened his team’s account, and after fellow striker Siphelele Mtembu doubled the advantage, bagged his next in effortless fashion. Rise and Shine found out the hard way that if you give the Citizens’ ace time and space in the score zone he’s going to cash in.
The victory for City ended a seven-game winless run in the competition and shifted them up two places to 11th on the standings on 11 points.
The club’s new head coach Olde Riekerink was in the stands and said: “What I want to see is talent, Kermit has that in abundance. He’s a dangerous player. For him to be at his most effective comes down to the way he receives the ball. If he gets it in between and behind the defence he’s going to be unstoppable.