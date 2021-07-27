New contracts for Kaizer Chiefs seniors, Willard Katsande released

CAPE TOWN – Having secured the services of Keagan Dolly and Cole Alexander on Tuesday, Kaizer Chiefs went on to announce that a number of their senior players had their contracts extended. Senior players Itumeleng Khune, Lebogang Manyama, Khama Billiat, Bernard Parker and Ramahlwe Mphahlele will continue playing for the club after signing new contracts.

Khune, the longest-serving player in the current team, has been given a two-year extension and will go into his record-equalling 18th season with Kaizer Chiefs’ senior team. He joins Patrick ‘Ace’ Ntsoelengoe in the record books. Ntsoelengoe played for Chiefs from 1970 and retired in 1988. There was another one-year contract with an option to extend for a further year for attacking midfielder Lebogang Manyama. The Alexandra township-born player arrived at Chiefs from Konyaspor in Turkey in the 2017/18 season and has been a key player for the Glamour Boys. Captain Bernard Parker will play in his 11th season for AmaKhosi after a one-year contract extension. The attacker played 42 games last season for Chiefs, making him the second most capped player of the 2020/21 season. He also captained the team in the latter part of the season. He played and captained 13 of the 15 CAF Champion league games for Chiefs last season.

Defender Mphahlele has a contract extension for the next season with a one-year option. The Ga-Mphahlele born player joined Chiefs in 2016. He was appointed captain of the team at the start of the season but struggled with injuries. He will go into his 6th season with Amakhosi. Chiefs have also extended Khama Billiat’s contract. He will be with Amakhosi for two more seasons. The Zimbabwean attacking midfielder arrived at Chiefs in 2018 ahead of the 2018/19 season. The club went on to add that Willard Katsande, Kgotso Moleko. Philani Zulu and recent BSc graduate Brylon Petersen were being released.