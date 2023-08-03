New Kaizer Chiefs head coach Molefi Ntseki says he is under pressure for not being a "celebrity" ahead of the DStv Premiership season kick-off on Friday. "If you are not a celebrity, people tend to think of you as being limited in terms of knowledge," Molefi said, according to a media report.

"It should be more of we wish you all the best being a South African coach in charge of a big team such as Kaizer Chiefs." However, pre-season losses to Young Africans in Tanzania and Township Rollers in Botswana have heightened supporters' fears that the popular but struggling club have not made the right choice. Ntseki was fired as coach of South Africa after a loss to modest Sudan dashed hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

He then became head of technical and youth development at Johannesburg-based Chiefs, winners of a record 53 national trophies and one of the biggest brands in African club football. After eight seasons without winning a competition, Chiefs demoted head coach Arthur Zwane to an assistant role two months ago and promoted Ntseki. The move shocked many Chiefs supporters who expected Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi, coach of 2023 CAF Confederation Cup runners-up Young Africans, to be appointed.

Nabi reportedly wanted to bring his own technical backroom team while Chiefs insisted he work with Zwane, once a star winger at Chiefs. As Chiefs prepare to face perennial strugglers Chippa United on Sunday in the first round of the richest African national league, Ntseki is upbeat. 'Something special coming' "There is something special coming as long as we are confident and have belief. This is the time for a revival," he says.

"But winning trophies is not only about me — it is about the staff, the club, the supporters and the players." A major problem for Chiefs last season was the lack of consistent goal scorers with the team finding the net just 32 times in 30 league outings as Zwane constantly lamented "missed chances". Burundian Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana was Chiefs' leading Premiership scorer with seven, but fell out of favour after a promising start to his debut season with the club.

The failure to score against Young Africans or Rollers suggests the problem has not been solved as a new league campaign beckons. Playing in Tanzania and Botswana did not go down well with some Chiefs fans either, who noted that 2023 champions Mamelodi Sundowns and runners-up Orlando Pirates prepared in Europe. Seeking a seventh straight title, Sundowns have been busy in the transfer market with the new signings including Argentine Junior Mendieta and Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro Costa.

Mendieta moves from Stellenbosch, sixth in the Premiership last season, while fellow midfielder Costa played for Belgian outfit SK Beveren last season. "Sundowns are the benchmark for us because they have raised the bar again with the signings they made," says Brandon Truter, coach of Sekhukhune United, who ended seventh last season. Sekhukhune host Sundowns on Friday in the season opener while Pirates face a potentially tricky fixture in Stellenbosch on Saturday.