New Kaizer Chiefs recruits to face former team Stellenbosch FC in MTN 8

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs’ new recruits Ashley du Preez and Zitha Kwinika will face an immediate test next season when they are set to face former team Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 quarter-finals. After months of speculation about their move from Stellies to Naturena, both clubs confirmed the move on Monday.

With the 2021/22 Dstv Premiership also eventually concluding on Monday evening with SuperSport United defeating Orlando Pirates, the overall log positions could finally be determined. With champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City FC already confirmed in places one and two, Royal AM claimed third with Stellies in fourth place. These four teams will enjoy home advantage in the MTN8 quarter-finals. The remaining four teams are Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, AmaZulu and SuperSport United, with the latter sneaking through the back door with their last-day victory over Pirates.

Du Preez and Kwinika will therefore return to the old stomping ground, the Danie Craven Stadium, for the battle with Stellenbosch FC. There is also a rematch of last season’s MTN8 quarter-final between City and AmaZulu, although the coastal sides have now swapped places on the PSL table with Eric Tinkler’s side now occupying second place instead of seventh. It was the start of City’s run towards the final, which they eventually lost on a penalty shoot-out to Sundowns at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Full MTN 8 Fixtures Mamelodi Sundowns vs SuperSport United Cape Town City FC vs AmaZulu

