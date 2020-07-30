New kids on the PSL block TTM make their intentions clear

DURBAN – The new kids on the block, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), will not be in top-flight football just to make up the numbers but they are there to compete. The Limpopo-based outfit recently bought the status of Bidvest Wits. Next season they will be campaigning in the PSL and the owners have started to strengthen the squad with seasoned campaigners to ensure they survive the rigours of the elite league. It will be the end of an era for the Clever Boys as TTM will be located in Limpopo, where they will play their home games at Thohoyandou Stadium. On Tuesday, TTM announced the signing of former Orlando Pirates midfielder Oupa Manyisa and Kaizer Chiefs winger Joseph Malongoane. Join us in wishing head coach Gavin Hunt a very Happy Birthday! #Nakanjani ⚪️🔵![CDATA[]]>🎉 pic.twitter.com/DOF1qov8cM — Bidvest Wits (at 🏡) (@BidvestWits) July 11, 2020 TTM communications manager Tshidino Ndou stated that they are not done in the transfer market.

“We are beefing up the squad in preparation for next season. We believe in giving younger players an opportunity but experience is also required in the team,” Ndou said.

Manyisa parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday afternoon and later on he penned a two-year deal with TTM.

The stylish midfielder struggled to replicate the form that made him a darling at Pirates when he propelled them to greatness during their glory days when they amassed six trophies in two seasons.

He joined Sundowns with huge expectations and the supporters expected that he would be an instant hit.

Sadly that wasn’t the case.

“Both Oupa and Joseph have the experience and quality needed at the club. TTM supporters can expect more big signings,” Ndou detailed.

At the age of 31, Manyisa is at the peak of his career and it certainly is a good buy from TTM’s point of view.

“Yes, it wasn’t difficult to agree a deal with these two players,” Ndou explained when asked about the negotiations.

Malongoane struggled with injuries at Kaizer Chiefs. He got injured when he was on top of his game. After recovering, he couldn’t command a regular starting berth.

The pair might come in handy for TTM if they do qualify for continental competitions. The existing Wits side is on course to finish in the top three. They are also in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup where they are pitted against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Meanwhile, TTM are set to lose the services of top players like:

Thulani Hlatshwayo, Deon Hotto, Brandon Petersen, Ricardo Goss, Hashim Domingo, Thabang Monare and Sifiso Hlanti

These players will be leaving the club to join PSL outfits.

The Mercury

