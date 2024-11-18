New SuperSport United signing Samir Nurkovic ‘super’excited to work under coach Gavin Hunt

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Samir Nurkovic says he is excited to work under four-time league-winning coach Gavin Hunt at SuperSport United. Nurkovic, who signed a one-and-a-half-year deal with the club, was unveiled as Matsatsantsa a Pitori's latest signing last Friday, bolstering their attacking options.

Nurkovic had been a free agent since parting ways with Mpumalanga-based club TS Galaxy in September and is eager to revive his career under Hunt. “The feeling is amazing and I’m super excited to work, in my opinion, under one of the best coaches in South Africa, coach Gavin Hunt is known for his strong leadership and ability to bring out the best in his players. “This gives me a great opportunity to grow as a player and contribute significantly to the team’s overall success,” Nurkovic said according to iDiski Times.

Nurkovic also mentioned that he was honoured to join United, adding that he will give his best for the club. “The thing that I most look forward to at this amazing club, is making an impact on the field connecting with my new teammates and embracing the passion of the fans. “SuperSport United fans I’m really honoured and excited to join this fantastic club. I’ve seen your incredible passion and support that you bring to every match and I cannot wait to experience this first hand.