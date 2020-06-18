Ngcongca ready to return to Europe if opportunity arises

ANELE Ngcongca believes he still has a four seasons remaining in his legs and so fired up is the Mamelodi Sundowns defender that he is ready to return to Europe for a second spell if the opportunity arises.

The Bafana Bafana defender was recently inducted into the Belgian league's Team of the Decade alongside Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne, Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) and Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City). The right back made his name in Belgium during his nine-year stint with Racing Genk.

Ngcongca’s deal with the Brazilians is set to expire at the end of June but he has agreed in principle to pen a new deal for another season. But that has not stopped him from entertaining thoughts of another crack in Europe.

“To be honest, I can’t close that door,” Ngcongca responded when asked if he still harbours ambition of playing overseas.

“I’ve been in touch with people in Belgium, even those teams that are in the second division. They have been asking about my situation. I also saw an article in a Belgian website linking me with a move back to the country. If there’s something concrete, why not. As long as we will agree terms. At my age, it is no longer only about me but also about my family. I have to start to plan for life after football. I’m currently working on a few projects. We play until certain age and then what do you do next? The lockdown has offered me an opportunity to reflect,” Ngcongca, 32, detailed.