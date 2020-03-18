Ngcongca to stay at Sundowns for at least one more year

DURBAN – Anele Ngcongca has accepted a one year contract extension from Mamelodi Sundowns. His agent, Mike Makaab of ProSport International informed Independent Media that his client was set to renew his contract to remain with the Chloorkop-based club. Ngcongca's current deal was set to expire in June. The former Bafana Bafana international's experience and know-how is key for Sundowns. "Ya, on principle we've agreed a new deal with Mamelodi Sundowns who want to retain the service of Anele Ngcongca," Makaab explained in an interview with Independent Media. Ngcongca has been ever present for Sundowns this season, sharing the right back duties with the injured Thapelo Morena, and featuring in 13 matches in the league for the Brazilians.

"We've agreed and it is a matter of finalising the documentation,"added Makaab.

The 32-year-old Ngcongca recently expressed his unhappiness about the one year extension he was being offered, but Makaab confirmed that his client was now happy. Sundowns have given him one year, plus an option to extend for two more years.

"No, we are fine with that. We discussed this with Anele and Sundowns. It is a one plus one contract. We are absolutely fine with that." Makaab elaborated.

Ngcongca turns 33 in October, but he is still going strong. He joined Sundowns in 2016 after plying his trade in Belgium for nine years at Genk. He also had a stint in France's Ligue One with Troyes.

He rose to prominence during his time at FC Fortune back in 2003 before moving to Belgium in 2007. Ngcongca never looked back. He made his Bafana debut in 2009 under the tutelage of Carlos Alberto Parreira. He went to campaign at the 2010 Fifa World Cup, and won 53 international caps.

