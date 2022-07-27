Nike celebrate their 50th anniversary with an iconic new Kaizer Chiefs jersey

Cape Town — Kaizer Chiefs and Nike have celebrated the kit manufacturer’s 50th birthday with an iconic AmaKhosi jersey for the 2022/23 season, taking inspiration from the South African flag. The new season’s home kit keeps to the tradition of it being predominantly gold in colour and features a modern design with the iconic shirt complemented by the black pattern on high vibration frequency that measures energy, connectivity, and balance.

Finding inspiration in the design of the South African flag, Chiefs will wear a shirt that blends heritage with a look to the future. Motifs of peace and victory combine in the Chiefs’ new home kit, which contains a striking V-shaped geometric design. “We continue to work hard to ensure that we produce world class jerseys for both home and away games for the team,” says Jessica Motaung, Marketing and Commercial Director at Kaizer Chiefs. “With Nike celebrating half a century, we wanted to mark this momentous time in history with two classic kits that can be recorded in both our history books. This is as we did when we turned 50 two years ago.”

Taking cues from some of the Amakhosi’s most iconic kits over the years, the Away shirt puts a contemporary spin on previous designs with colour blocking in bright white. The pure white jersey has gold colour around the edge of the sleeves. The kit is completed with white shorts and socks. The new kit that players will wear on the pitch and the replica jersey for the fans are constructed with 100 percent recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles. “Advancements in the fabric technology to give the garment a more comfortable feel are important in the modern game as they enable players to perform at a high level on the pitch. We are once again thankful to Nike that we are able to offer players jerseys that are high standards when it comes to innovation,” adds Motaung.

The Amakhosi have also once again delivered a specially-designed jersey for their female fans. “Since we started with the production of the female jersey in 2017, we are happy to see that others have joined us in making sure that our ladies are not left behind as women’s football is growing. It is key to acknowledge the role our female supporters play in supporting the team and in football in general. Producing a women’s jersey is always important to us,” concludes Motaung. The Amakhosi will wear the new jerseys during the first game of the season, which is an away fixture against Royal AM on Saturday, August 6 and at home against Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium on Tuesday, August 9, which is Women’s Day.

