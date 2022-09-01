Njabulo Blom remains a key player at Kaizer Chiefs despite contract deadlock

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says Njabulo Blom remains a key part of the team, despite controversial remarks by the player’s agent regarding his contract negotiations. On Wednesday, Rob Moore opened up on Metro FM’s Sports Night Amplified how Chiefs were looking to shortchange his client with a new deal.

Blom is a development graduate, having been promoted to the first team by Ernst Middendorp in 2019, becoming a key figure in the side. However, Blom hasn’t been at his best since the start of the new season. Such that he was dropped for the last two games against Cape Town City and Stellenbosch FC. However, it has since emerged that his agent and the club are deadlocked in negotiations, given that his contract is set to expire in June next year.

The revelation that was made by Moore on the offer that Chiefs are making for Blom has raised eyebrows, given his poor form and unavailability. But Zwane has cut a modest figure regarding the future of his protege, saying he remains part and parcel of Chiefs and their plans going forward. “Njabulo is doing really well – like any other player he’s working hard at training. As you know, there’s competition for places,” Zwane said.

“Whoever does well will get a chance to be in the starting line-up. At the moment, we are having a very, very good moment with Njabulo.” Amakhosi’s next clash is on Saturday where they will host AmaZulu in the Premiership, before the two teams meet in the MTN8 semi-finals next month. Chiefs have had a mixed start to the season. They are ninth on the league standings with six points, thanks to two wins and three defeats in five matches.

