Njabulo Ngcobo hails Bernard Parker’s impact as he settles in at new club Kaizer Chiefs

Durban — Kaizer Chiefs utility player, Njabulo Ngcobo has declared Bernard Parker as the most important individual in the Chiefs change-room and it’s partially his influence that the club is on an upward trajectory. The dynamics of a successful and unsuccessful change room vary according to attitude, personality or non-existence of both. However, the influence of an older statesman, a leader of men who’s been there and done that remains the only consistent trait in both cases.

Ngcobo, coming off a very successful season with Swallows FC which earned him the Defender of the Season accolade, hasn’t cemented his position in the Amakhosi starting line-up and has very often has been utilised in an unfamiliar central defensive midfield position. The man nicknamed Roadblock has revealed that he remains positive and continues to work hard and having a personality like Parker has made his adjustment very easy. “I really try to emulate Parker in every way possible. There’s a lot of things that he teaches everyone in the change room on a daily basis and supporters don’t even know that,” he explained.

“The way that he does things at practice and the way he conducts himself off the pitch is just a cut above the rest of all the players in the Premier Soccer League.” “He’s very important for me personally because I grew up in a rural area and so the things he teaches me and the way he addresses us really does help me bridge the gap in learning and understanding fundamentals of football.” @SmisoMsomi16