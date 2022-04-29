Njabulo Ngcobo issues apology to Kaizer Chiefs after outburst

Durban - Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo has issued an apology to the club following improper conduct in their 2-1 loss to Golden Arrows on Wednesday. “I would like to sincerely apologise to coach Arthur Zwane, coach Dillon Sheppard, coach Lee Baxter, my teammates, Kaizer Chiefs management and all Amakhosi supporters for not shaking the coach’s hand and for the outburst that followed after being taken off. I take full responsibility for my actions and such should not be repeated," the club statement read.

Ngcobo, who was having a fairly decent game made a horrendous error midway through the second half and gifted Abafana Bes'thende an equalising goal. ALSO READ: Future looks bleak for rudderless Chiefs dealing with Stuart Baxter hang-over It seemed to go downhill from there as he made two bad passes in dangerous areas in a short period of time, prompting interim coaches ArthurZwane and Dillon Sheppard to pull him off, and that's when it all started.

Ngcobo then refused to shake Zwane's hand on the bench and a further confrontation with goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter sent the entire squad in a frenzy, needing squad members to separate the two. Njabulo Ngcobo Apologises To Amakhosi



“I would like to sincerely apologise to coach Arthur Zwane, coach Dillon Sheppard, coach Lee Baxter, my teammates, Kaizer Chiefs management and all Amakhosi supporters for not shaking the coach’s hand" https://t.co/poZhetkx1h#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/LaqBZzDaPd — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) April 29, 2022 The current Defender of the season expressed his regret in his personal performance on the day and at how he conducted himself after being withdrawn. “I am not proud of what I did, It was a heat of the moment thing because I made some costly mistakes during the match and it’s not nice knowing that you’ve let the team down as a player, but that does not justify any of my actions. I promise to do better in the future," said Ngcobo.

