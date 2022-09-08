Nkosinathi Sibisi is finally living the dream at Orlando Pirates

Durban — Nkosinathi Sibisi is finally living the dream after fitting in like a glove at childhood club Orlando Pirates, following his move from Golden Arrows. Born and raised in Mpophomeni, a township in Durban, Sibisi has always dreamt about donning the famous black-and-white jersey of Pirates.

Story continues below Advertisement

But that dream became a reality when he moved to the Sea Robbers this season following a magnificent spell at Arrows. At Pirates, Sibisi has worn his heart on his sleeve, playing all eight matches – seven in the league and one in the MTN8 – since the start last month. His performances haven’t gone unnoticed as well, having racked up a handful of man-of-the-match awards, while he has scored a goal too.

Sibisi holds an impressive record at the club as well as he was the only centre-back that has started all the games under coach Jose Riveiro. “I am from a small township called Mpophomeni and I think most of you (the media) don’t know it,” Sibisi said. “It’s an honour and a privilege to be here. So, I hope that I am still going to continue churning out performances that will appease the club and fans.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Sibis has credited his seamless transition at the club to the camaraderie within the squad, and seeing familiar faces he has played with at Bafana Bafana. “I haven’t changed my style of play,” he said. “But I think the people around me have also helped me. There are players that I played with at Bafana.” The last time Pirates won the Premiership title was in 2012 and Sibisi has flashbacks of the time the club won their second-last title in 2011.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I’ve been once and always (a Pirates fan). Even if you can call my family and ask them which team I grew up supporting, they’ll tell you it's Pirates,” Sibisi said. “I was reflecting at one moment when Pirates won their first treble in 2011. And I can clearly recall the goal that was scored by (Isaac) Chansa. “My friends and I were over the moon – happy – not knowing that this year, I’ll be here. They’ve recently reminded me of those moments we shared then.”

Story continues below Advertisement

With his arrival at Pirates, Sibisi will be eager to reclaim the glory days with some silverware. They’ll be eager to revive those days starting with the MTN8 as they will face defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the semi-finals next month. But before they can think about that clash against Sundowns, Pirates have a date with TS Galaxy in the league at Orlando Stadium tomorrow.

TS Galaxy have been one of the surprise packages this season, given the fact that they are sixth on the league standings – one position and two points behind Pirates. And with Pirates having lost to Maritzburg United in their last match after a dubious penalty decision, Sibisi says they have to bounce back at home. “The spirits are high,” Sibisi said. “I’d have thought that after the recent loss, the boys would have dropped their heads.