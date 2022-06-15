Nkosingiphile Ngcobo's strike claims the Goal of the Season award

Johannesburg — Nkosingiphile Ngcobo’s piledriver against Sekhukhune United in December has been voted by the public as the DStv Premiership Goal of the Season. The Kaizer Chiefs’ sleek midfielder was a notable absentee in coach Stuart Baxter starting line-ups early in the season, albeit his impressive run of form in the 2020/2021 season.

Story continues below Advertisement

But after Baxter missed out on Chiefs’ last three games late in December against Sekhukhune, Royal AM and Maritzburg United, Ngcobo was given game-time by stand-in coach Arthur Zwane. CONGRATULATIONS to @KaizerChiefs midfielder, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo- the 2021/22 #DStvPrem Goal of the Season Winner.#PSLAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/phvVz1AlOU — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) June 15, 2022 Ngcobo scored two goals against Sekhukhune and Maritzburg. But it was his strike against the former that won him the Goal of the Month and Season awards. In his stride, Ngcobo charged towards goal, creating acres of space for himself, before unleashing a hard and low thunderbolt that flew past Toaster Nsabata as it hit the inside of the upright and back of the net.

After coming on as a substitute against Maritzburg, Ngcobo scored a similar goal as Chiefs won two matches and lost one under the tutelage of Zwane. Despite his exploits in December, Baxter continued to overlook Ngcobo upon his return, forcing an angry reaction from the Amakhosi faithful who called for his head. Baxter was subsequently sacked by the club later in the season, with Zwane taking over the reins on an interim basis as he led Chiefs to a fifth finish – in yet another barren season.

Story continues below Advertisement

Zwane has since been appointed as Chiefs’ new commander in chief on a permanent basis ahead of the new season and he'll be assisted by Dillon Sheppard after the pair signed new, improved, three-year contracts. @Mihlalibaleka IOL Sport