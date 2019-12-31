JOHANNESBURG – Mamelodi Sundowns’ goalkeeper Denis Onyango opened up on how he and his teammates have handled their hectic schedule that has seen them miss out on quality time with their families.
The Brazilians celebrated Christmas in Algeria due to their CAF Champions League commitments.
It was worth it though as they beat USM Alger 1-0 on Saturday in Bilda to keep their place at the top of Group C with seven points.
Tomorrow it’s back to business as they have to prepare for their Absa Premiership clash with AmaZulu in Durban on Saturday.
“It hasn’t been easy for us,” Onyango said. “We have been on the road for the last four or five weeks. We played the Telkom final and (Bidvest) Wits away from home (in Durban). We played one game at home against Polokwane (City) and we were back in camp for the Champions League.