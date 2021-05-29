’No, Gavin Hunt is not coming here,’ say Orlando Pirates

CAPE TOWN – Orlando Pirates have denied reports that they are interested in securing the services of fired former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt.

Hunt was sacked by AmaKhosi on Friday after a poor season, which currently sees the Soweto giants trying to avoid the relegation/promotion playoffs.

Immediately after he was sacked, his named was mentioned countless times on social media as a potential new Pirates coach, despite German Josef Zinnbauer still being in his position.

Pirates spokesperson Floyd Mbele dismissed the rumuors as “just mischief-making”.

“The trouble is, I’m hearing this for the first time. I don’t know anything about that,” Mbele was quoted by TimesLive.

“I don’t pay too much credence to social media. Half the people there don’t know what they are talking about, that’s one.

“Two is that something you must always have at the back of your mind is that it’s not often that a Pirates coach is announced by anybody except the club.

“That is why I’m saying that once you start putting names, then you must know it’s not true. Our coaches are never leaked.

“And besides, we have a standing coach whose contract ends next season. It’s just mischief-making. Anybody who wants to suggest anything of that sort, it’s just mischief-making.”

