The Arrows chairman also insisted she is not bothered at all about playing without such a sponsor.
“When it comes to a technical sponsor, no-one will use me for that. I can’t allow a situation where someone will give me two shorts and two golf T-shirts and a tracksuit and inform me that I must buy 1 000 replicas. If you calculate the amount that I will use to buy these replicas, it is massive. It’s bigger than the sponsorship that they are offering to me. If they are saying they are sponsoring me, I have to put up their billboards at our matches. One board per season, it is about R5 million. In some of the league matches we sell it for R15m,” Madlala articulated.
In the past, Arrows were sponsored by Umbro and Hummels.
“The value that the sponsor will get for sponsoring my team is R5m. In return you will find that I’m getting a R500 000 kit but I’m giving them R5m minimum and on top of that, I still have to buy 1 000 replicas. I don’t sell, the only thing I do is play football. They need to understand what they want from me. If they want mileage, I will give them mileage but I don’t have to pay for it. If they want me to put the boards at our games, they need to understand the value of the board. The stuff that they supply me with must be half of what I give them in return,” she added.