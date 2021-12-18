No luck for Sekhukhune United, SuperSport United in league stalemate

Durban - Sekhukhune United and SuperSport United could not break each other down as they played out to an exhausting 0-0 draw in the DStv Premiership at Ellis Park Stadium on Saturday night. The home side, Sekhukhune went into this encounter looking to grab their first win in three matches - the last time Babina Noko had won a match was against SuperSport at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Sekhukhune coach MacDonald Makhubedu made four changes to the side that lost 2-0 to Kaizer Chiefs as Thabo Rakhale, Willard Katsande, Tshediso Patjie and captain Sello Motsepe made way for Charlton Mashumba, Brandon Parusnath, Tlotlo Leepile and Justice Chabalala respectively. Meanwhile, Kaitano Tembo’s SuperSport, still weakened due to numerous positive Covid-19 tests in their side, were looking to avenge their defeat from two weeks ago and climb into fourth place in the standings. SuperSport dominated the possession and looked the more lively in the opening exchanges of this match, and looked for space in the wide areas, but Sekhukhune remained resolute.

Gampani Lungu should’ve put Matsatsantsa ahead in the eighth minute after an excellent chance fell at his feet. Thamsanqa Gabuza picked up Selaelo Rasebotja’s flick on and drove towards the Sekhukhune defence. He then played through Lungu on goal, but the winger fluffed his shot as the ball ricocheted off Toaster Nsabatha’s right upright and out for a goal-kick. Sekhukhune had their first chance of the first half in the 26th minute. Cheslin Jampies floated a ball into the SuperSport box and found Mashumba, who did well to out-jump his marker, but his header towards goal was easily gathered by goalkeeper Baolefa Pule. The away side should’ve gone into the break a goal up as Gabuza broke away and led a counter attack in the 46th minute. The former Orlando Pirates man did well to compose himself and find Rasebotja, who was making his second appearance in a row, but the SuperSport academy graduate blazed over with just the goalkeeper to beat.

The home side brought on Patjie and Vusumuzi Mncube as they went on the front foot. Mncube almost made an immediate impact as he teed up Prince Nxumalo in the box, but the former Ajax striker had both his efforts cleared off the line by SuperSport defender Kegan Johannes. The two teams continued to battle it out in a gruelling encounter as both sides reverted to a route one approach as the match wore on. Babina Noko held on for a third draw of the season and moved up to seventh place while, SuperSport remained in eighth place after 16 rounds.