‘No malice intended …’ City of Joburg apologise for tasteless Kaizer Chiefs tweet

Johannesburg - The City of Joburg have apologised for their tweet on Monday which likened Kaizer Chiefs to ‘rubbish’. In a bizarre moment of madness, the City of Joburg took a very public dig at Kaizer Chiefs with a thoughtless tweet on Monday.

With the initial tweet (which was later deleted) posted at 7.19am, it took over four hours for the City of Joburg to issue an apology to Kaizer Chiefs. The City of Joburg had first tweeted: “Now that we've recovered from the weekend that was, remember to throw your litter in the bin”, along with a picture of a piece of Kaizer Chiefs fan gear sticking out of a rubbish bin. The Kaizer Chiefs logo was clearly visible. The original tweet was later deleted by City of Joburg. The following images are screenshots of the tweets before they were deleted.

The timing of the tweet is also strange since Chiefs beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 in the Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium over the weekend. The win took Amakhosi ahead of the Buccaneers on the Premiership table to fourth spot, so the ridicule directed at them from the City of Joburg just didn’t make any sense. The Kaizer Chiefs twitter account quite rightly didn’t let the tweet slide and responded: “Disappointing...we are part of the City of Joburg…” Instead of immediately apologising for their tweet, City of Joburg doubled down, saying: “Siyadlala nje, lighten up. Bunch of winners. You make Joburg great!”

