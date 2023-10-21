Kaizer Chiefs must finally put their money where their mouth is when they open their Carling Knockout Cup campaign against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium today (6pm kick-off). Chiefs have been all talk and no action since the start of the season.

They’ve already missed out on the MTN8 trophy, and are 13 points behind DStv Premiership log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand. Not all is lost for the Amakhosi, though, as the Molefi Ntseki-coached team have a chance to win the new ‘beer cup’ and end an eight-year trophy drought. They’ll host KwaZulu-Natal side AmaZulu, who’ll be eager to show they’ve improved from the 3-0 league defeat at the same venue, the Calabash, this season. Usuthu have won two games and drawn one since that loss, with their only blemish being the 2-1 loss to Moroka Swallows before the Fifa break.

Usuthu’s turning point has been the ability to find goals, and this could be credited to the return of striker Junior Dion, who scored a brace against Cape Town City.

The stocky forward should lead the line for Usuthu against Amakhosi, whose defence has been leaky since the start of the season. While Brandon Petersen and his defence have been erratic, Chiefs have had problems all around the pitch. They failed to score in the loss to Cape Town City as well. That’s why strikers such as Jasond Gonzales and Ranga Chivaviro must find their goalscoring boots and endear themselves to their supporters, who are becoming impatient.

After all, the new players – just like the seniors and coaches – have been singing the same hymn of, ‘We want to reclaim the glory days’. But Chiefs haven’t been alone in their inconsistency this season. Gauteng rivals SuperSport United are giving coach Gavin Hunt more grey hair as well. Before the start of the season, SuperSport were tipped to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title, having finished third last season.

But they’ve blown hot and cold. They dropped points they shouldn’t have, and they trail Sundowns by eight points, with both teams tied on eight matches so far. They also crashed out in the opening round of the MTN8 to Stellenbosch FC.

Of course, Hunt feels that the championship is the most invaluable piece of silverware – but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to win the domestic cups with a mixed squad. SuperSport launch their Carling Knockout campaign against returnees Polokwane City at the Tshwane University of Technology Stadium tomorrow (6pm kick-off). Rise and Shine won’t be easy customers. They are two points behind SuperSport in the league, having made a bright return to the top flight by winning four games.