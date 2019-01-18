Cavin Johnson: We have to beat Highlands park....It is a must win game for us. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – AmaZulu are still winless in 2019 but they are well aware what they need to do to get back to winning ways. Usuthu have suffered two defeats while sharing the spoils on one occasion this year. They have yet to hit the highs. AmaZulu were dispatched 3-2 by Polokwane City in their opening fixture of the year away from home, and then they were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Highlands Park at home.

On Wednesday, Usuthu slumped to their first defeat at King Zwelithini Stadium in uMlazi in an Absa Premiership tussle at the hands of Kaizer Chiefs. They were dismantled 3-2 in an entertaining game of football.

“We have to be better. We have to take our chances. Against Kaizer Chiefs we had many. We have to put it at the back of the net. We have to use our chances. We must make sure that we create similar chances and score goals,” coach Cavin Johnson said.

Johnson was dejected at the manner in which they surrendered their unbeaten record at home in the league. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Usuthu will face Highlands Park in their next assignment. They will lock horns in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup at King Zwelithini Stadium on January 25 at 8.15pm.

“All the games we play, it is all about winning. That’s how people judges you. You have to win games. We’re no different to any other clubs. The next game, we have to win it. It is a must win game for us. It is a cup game. It is a one-off, we have to win it,” he added.

Johnson was dejected at the manner in which they surrendered their unbeaten record at home in the league.

“We gave away two silly goals. Those were the most heartbreaking goals that we should never have conceded, but in terms of the overall play of the game, I thought we came back and we played better football after conceding the goals.

“We played good football against a better team. We held the ball well. We didn’t capatilise when they were on the ropes.” Johnson said.





The Mercury

Like us on Facebook