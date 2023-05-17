‘No salaries and no bonuses outstanding,’ Marumo Gallants refute claims of monies owed to players

Johannesburg - Marumo Gallants have refuted claims they owe money to their players, whether in salaries or match bonuses. Reports on Tuesday revealed that Marumo Gallants players had gone on strike a day before their crunch Caf Confederation Cup semi-final second leg against Young Africans.

The reason behind the strike was said to be a “financial disagreement” between the club and players, as the players deemed their bonuses to be “minimal”. However, Bahlane Ba Ntwa released a statement on Tuesday, revealing that the club had not owed players money and that bonuses - and when they are to be issued - were done with the approval of management.

“There are no outstanding bonuses due to any Marumo Gallants players and there are no outstanding salary payments owed/due to any Marumo Gallants players,” the club statement read. “Performance bonuses and other payouts are done at the discretion of club management based on several factors. The previous issuing of various bonuses does not guarantee the delivery or timing of future bonuses.

“Cup qualifying bonuses and other payments issued to the club form part of the financial management of the club. Demands by players for specific bonus amounts to be paid at specific points in time are unfounded and damaging to the club, particularly ahead of important matches. “The focus of the club is on the upcoming matches, including the Caf Confederation Cup second leg semi-final tomorrow (Wednesday), and we hope that the team will continue with the great performance shown throughout the competition.” Marumo Gallants are looking to reach their first-ever Confederation Cup final as they welcome Tanzanian side Young Africans to the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Wednesday.