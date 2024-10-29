No time to dwell on SuperSport loss as Magesi FC loom large for Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs will have little time to dwell on their 1-0 defeat to SuperSport United in the Betway Premiership over the weekend, as they take on Magesi FC in another league clash on Tuesday evening. Before the weekend, Chiefs had been on a strong run since their only league defeat almost a month ago - including a thumping 4-0 Carling Knockout win over SuperSport a week prior.

Chiefs also won the Cultural Urban Festival Africa (Cufa) Cup as they beat Marumo Gallants 4-3 on penalties in Bloemfontein on October 14. They had, however, last their previous league encounter against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Though it was their first loss of their league campaign, it came way back on September 28.

Chiefs domination, but nothing to show for it Against SuperSport in Polokwane on Saturday, Chiefs dominated the possession stats with 66% of the ball and made 488 passes compared to the 248 of SuperSport. Chiefs also had more shots at goal with 13 to SuperSport’s eight.

It makes for frustrated reading for Chiefs fans, and coach Nasreddine Nabi will be seeking a marked improvement from his troops at the same Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Speaking after the SuperSport match, Nabi hoped his young side could learn from the defeat. “It’s a game we controlled practically the whole game, unfortunately, we created many opportunities but we couldn’t score and the opponent had only one opportunity and they scored it,” Nabi said.