Cape Town City chairman John Comitiis earst-while head coach Benni McCarthy in happier days pitchside in Cape Town. Photo:.Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – In a social-media announcement around midnight on Sunday, Cape Town City announced that they have terminated the services of head coach Benni McCarthy. The Cape Town based outfit said that they “had terminated the employment of coach Benni McCarthy with immediate effect following a run of performance that saw the club win 2 in the last 18 games.”

“The club thanks Benni for his service over the last three seasons and wishes him well in his next endeavour. He now becomes an integral part of the club’s history and are proud of the successes we shared together.”

Assistant coach Vasili Manousakis will be the man in charge as caretaker coach until the club is ready to announce the way forward as well as McCarthy’s successor.

Feeling the heat: Former City coach Benni McCarthy. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The announcement goes on to say: “The future represents very exciting times for Cape Town City on off the field, as we remain dedicated to our big plans and aspirations.”

Referring to the timing of the official announcement, it said: “The club and coach met this afternoon (Sunday). The announcement was delayed until proceedings were completed.”

Sport Reporter