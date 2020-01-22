A source revealed that Mokoena’s agent, Glynn Binkin, informed SuperSport that his client had received an enquiry from Turkey. The offer was presented to SuperSport but the club refused to negotiate on the buyout clause to release the player.
Mokoena is the league's reigning Young Player of the Season.
Said the source: “Another thing is that they didn’t want to sell him to Turkey because South African players have struggled in Turkey. Bradley Grobler couldn’t make it in Turkey. Lebogang Manyama also struggled in Turkey. Tokelo Rantie was another one that struggled there. How many South African players have made it in Turkey recently? Siphiwe Tshabalala is the latest to go there. What happened? He couldn’t make it. So, that’s why SuperSport United didn’t want to sell him to Turkey.”
Binkin confirmed Mokoena received interest from Turkey.