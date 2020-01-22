No Turkey deal for Mokoena









Supersport United have rejected interest from a Turkish club looking to buy star player Teboho Mokoena, Independent Media has been reliably informed. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Supersport United have rejected interest from a Turkish club looking to buy star player Teboho Mokoena, Independent Media has been reliably informed. A source revealed that Mokoena’s agent, Glynn Binkin, informed SuperSport that his client had received an enquiry from Turkey. The offer was presented to SuperSport but the club refused to negotiate on the buyout clause to release the player. Mokoena is the league's reigning Young Player of the Season. Said the source: “Another thing is that they didn’t want to sell him to Turkey because South African players have struggled in Turkey. Bradley Grobler couldn’t make it in Turkey. Lebogang Manyama also struggled in Turkey. Tokelo Rantie was another one that struggled there. How many South African players have made it in Turkey recently? Siphiwe Tshabalala is the latest to go there. What happened? He couldn’t make it. So, that’s why SuperSport United didn’t want to sell him to Turkey.” Binkin confirmed Mokoena received interest from Turkey.

“Yes, it is true that Teboho had interest from Turkey but there’s nothing concrete on that. Another challenge is the time constraints. We have the Olympic Games (in Tokyo coming in July) and that’s another option for us. He can go there and do well. Teboho doesn’t only have interest from Turkey but from different parts of the world. There’s also local interest but we are not considering selling him locally,” Binkin stated.

SuperSport chief executive Stanley Matthews has made it clear that they are not in a rush to sell Mokoena.

“We are not in a hurry to sell Teboho. He is accelerating nicely at the club. We want to give him, Sipho Mbule and Jamie Webber an opportunity to shine at the Olympic Games and then we can entertain offers for them. Teboho is one of the players that will be extending their contracts with the club. He will be with us for the next four years and I have no doubt that in those four years, a club from Europe will come for him,” Matthews said.





The Mercury

Like us on Facebook