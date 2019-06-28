Hunting season? No. Gavin Hunt is staying at Wits, the club confirmed. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

DURBAN – It's hard to imagine a team coached by Gavin Hunt going through a dry spell for a number of years. The Bidvest Wits boss has enjoyed an illustrious coaching career which spans back to 1995 when he was still in the books of Seven Stars. He has delivered silverware at Moroka Swallows, SuperSport United and at Wits. Hunt lifted the Absa Cup during his tenure with the Birds and then captured three league titles with SuperSport United. When he was at helm with Matsatsantsa A Pitori, he also captured the Nedbank Cup. At Wits, Hunt has already delivered the league triumph, MTN8 and Telkom Knockout crowns.

He is a winner and undoubtedly, any team that is serious about getting their hands on trophies would have Hunt on top of their wish list.

Hunt has been linked with a move back to his former employers, SuperSport. But Wits Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jose Ferreira, has made it clear that Hunt is staying put. “Nobody has approached us and nobody has approached Gavin to the best of our knowledge. Gavin will be our coach come next season,” Ferreira said.

Hunt joined the Clever Boys in 2013 and Wits are now a formidable force under his guidance. They are challenging for trophies and attracting top players which is something that never happened before his arrival.

Wits were one of those teams that were happy to finish in the top eight and maintain their PSL status but Hunt changed that mentality. They have now built reputation of winning championships and are regularly counted among serious league contenders.

“I know that Gavin wants to stay with Bidvest Wits. We certainly also want him to stay. I don’t expect any changes in that regard.” Ferreira stated with confidence.

Hunt doesn’t like moving around, preferring to settle at one team and achieve success. He spent five years at Swallows before moving to SuperSport. His marriage with Matsatsantsa A Pitori was six years.

He has already spent six years at Wits, showing that loyalty is one of his attributes.

The Mercury

