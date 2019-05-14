Thembinkosi Lorch ia a favourite to win the PSL footballer of the year award. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Two-time former Footballer of the Season, Siyabonga “Bhele” Nomvethe, is tipping Thembinkosi Lorch to walk away with the same award on Sunday at the International Convention Centre. Lorch will be up against Hlompo Kekana and Themba Zwane for the Footballer of the Season gong.

The nominees for the Premier Soccer League awards were announced yesterday at the ICC. The main event will be staged at the same venue on Sunday at 7pm.

Nomvethe, who captured the award during his spell with Kaizer Chiefs and Moroka Swallows, is tipping Lorch to beat the duo.

“Lorch deserves to win the award. He has been consistent, and he was playing week in and week out. He has been scoring important goals for Pirates and he loves going forward. He is very offensive, and I like those kinds of players,” Nomvethe said.

The Bucanneers finished second on the log behind the champions, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Lorch was colossal for the Sea Robbers with his vibrant displays. He started 26 games, netted nine strikes and contributed seven assists in the league. The skilful Lorch was a pillar of strength for Pirates.

He is facing strong competition from Zwane and Kekana. They were key to Sundowns’ success.

“Kekana and Zwane have also enjoyed a good season. They have also been consistent, but Lorch was above the two for me and he should walk away with the Footballer of the Season award. My money is on him,” he added.

The trio of Zwane, Kekana and Lorch will also compete for the Midfielder of the Season and the Player’s Player of the Season awards.

“The fact that they have appeared in three categories shows that they have done well.

“It would be difficult to pick a winner, but there has to be one,” Nomvethe said.

The PSL nominees

Defender: Ricardo Nascimeto, Thamsanqa Mkhize and Sifiso Hlanti.

Midfielder: Hlompo Kekana, Thembinkosi Lorch and Themba Zwane.

Player’s Player: Hlompo Kekana, Thembinkosi Lorch and Themba Zwane.

Footballer: Hlompo Kekana, Thembinkosi Lorch and Themba Zwane.

Coach: Pitso Mosimane, Benni McCarthy and Milutin Sredojevic.

MTN8 last man standing: Bradley Grobler, Thabo Nodada and Peter Leeuwenburg.

Telkom KO Player: Elvis Chipezeze, Mduduzi Mdantsane and Thembinkosi Lorch.

Nedbank Cup most Promising Player: Zakhele Lepasa, Terrence Mashego and Siphesakhe Ntiyantiya.

Nedbank Cup Player: Khama Billiat, Bernard Parker and Zakhele Lepasa.

Diski Challenge Most Precious find: Njabulo Blom, Sipho Chaine and Kamogelo Mahlatsi.

Diski Challenge Player: Lindani Ndelu, Kamogelo Mahlatsi and Siboniso Conco.





