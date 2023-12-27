Wednesday’s DStv Premiership match between Moroka Swallows and Mamelodi Sundowns has been cancelled after the Birds were allegedly unable to field a team to fulfil the fixture. Swallows’ players have apparently embarked on a strike over the non-payment of salaries. It’s a problem that has also haunted the team in the past.

Besides the Sundowns fixture, they will also not be able to take on Golden Arrows on Saturday. Swallows lost 2-1 to SuperSport United on December 15, after which their coach Steve Komphela revealed the players hadn’t trained for 10 days.

Swallows were back in action on December 23 against Royal AM, a match in which they managed to a 0-0 draw. “The Premier Soccer League has been officially notified today that Moroka Swallows Football Club is unable to fulfil its scheduled DStv Premiership fixtures against Mamelodi Sundowns on 27 December 2023, and Lamontville Golden Arrows on 30 December 2023,” the PSL said in a statement.

“The League extends its sincere apologies to all stakeholders, including clubs, partners, media and spectators, for this unfortunate situation.” Swallows are likely to face disciplinary action, and may even face a big fine and a points deduction. Swallows sent out an apology on their no-show on their social media channels.

On behalf of Moroka Swallows FC, an apology is extended to all affected parties due to the cancellation of the following games against Mamelodi Sundowns FC and Goldern Arrows FC.