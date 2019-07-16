Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates played in a pre-season game at Malta Park in Observatory on Tuesday. Photo: @CapeTownCityFC/Twitter

Former Orlando Pirates winger Riyaad Norodien scored a goal against his former team for Cape Town City in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday. City and Pirates played out a 1-1 draw behind closed doors at the Citizens’ Malta Park training headquarters in Observatory.

The City Twitter account stated that the match – part of a two-game trip to the Cape for the Buccaneers – saw the home team conceding the first goal to Pirates star Vincent Pule.

But Norodien, who endured a difficult time in Orlando after leaving Ajax Cape Town a few years ago, grabbed the equaliser.

Milutin Sredojevic’s outfit will now take on Premiership newcomers Stellenbosch FC on Friday, before returning to Johannesburg on Saturday ahead of next weekend’s Carling Black Label Cup clash against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium.

“There’s a massive importance to playing these friendlies, and we have already seen some of those successes in the first phase of our pre-season. Our game model requires a lot of football actions which need players to be in the best physical condition,” Pirates assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena told the club website.

The boys played a pre-season friendly vs Orlando Pirates ☠️ behind closed doors. Pule opened the scoring but City pulled the game back after a spirited second half with Norodien (1-1). We thank Pirates for their professionalism and wish Coach Micho and his team all the best🤝 pic.twitter.com/q2WOmg6rUs — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) July 16, 2019

“Putting those football actions to the test in the early stages of our preparation affords us the opportunity that we need to get it right.

“We are continuing to work on the game minutes for each player as well, as we look to continue the process of improving our standards of performance, so that we are ready for the fixture schedule that we will be faced with both domestically and in CAF.”





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook