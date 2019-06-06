The Team of Choice are now set to part ways with Siphesihle Ndlovu. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Maritzburg United have received a barrage of criticism for selling their top players in the past, and that trend is set to continue for years to come. The Team of Choice survived relegation via the PSL promotion/relegation playoffs, after finishing 15th on the league’s standings last season.

They parted ways with Lebohang Maboe and Bevan Fransman last season.

Maboe joined Mamelodi Sundowns, while Fransman was signed by Highlands Park.

The duo were instrumental before they departed, as they propelled Maritzburg to the Nedbank Cup final and fourth in the league in 2017/18.

The pair left a massive void, and it took Maritzburg some time to plug the gap.

The Team of Choice are now set to part ways with Siphesihle Ndlovu and Fortune Makaringe.

Club chairman Farook Kadodia is not going to stop selling his top players, despite huge criticism from the fans.

“For Maritzburg to survive, we need to trade. We don’t have a sponsor. The players’ future is quite important.

“The player is not going to perform if you hold on to him while he doesn’t want to stay and has offers. It is not about us wanting to get players out,” Kadodia said.

Maritzburg also sold striker Evans Rusike to SuperSport United last season.

“If I had the resources to match the offers that the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns can make to players, I would love to keep them.

“So, it is not a situation of us hastily selling players. It is not like I want to make more money out of these players,” Kadodia said.

Other top players who Maritzburg have sold previously include Onismor Bhasera, Mohamed Awal, Musa Nyatama, Moh Diouf, Rudolf Bester, Cuthbert Malajila, Rusike and Maboe.

“It is not like we are not replacing the talent that we are selling. Fadlu Davids wanted young players. He only targeted Yannick Zakri. I had no choice – I had to bring in Zakri. As far as the brand equity is concerned, Zakri cost me a lot,” Kadodia said.

Maritzburg will be looking to rectify their mistakes after they almost got relegated. They have offered the coach Eric Tinkler a two-year contract, with an option to renew with another year.

It's all over. Thank you to the #BlueArmy for sticking by us through this tough season.



We could not have done it without

you! 💙#WeAreUnited #SilivikileIzembe pic.twitter.com/72YLZ5qQv0 — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) June 1, 2019

Tinkler joined the club four months ago.

He took over the coaching reigns from the beleaguered and loquacious Muhsin Ertugral.

Tinkler did a stellar job as he brought in a new lease of life.





