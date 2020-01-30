Ernst Middendorp leads Chiefs on this charge and he understands the size of his challenge as his counterparts at Sundowns and Wits, Pitso Mosimane and Gavin Hunt, are established winners while the German is still waiting for his maiden success in the South African Premiership.
At this stage Middendorp is in the driving seat and there would be a constant creepy feeling among Amakhosi faithful knowing that reigning champion Mosimane is breathing down their necks and another perennial achiever, Hunt, is still in chasing hard.
Amakhosi head the log with 45 points after 19 matches, Sundowns are on 35 points after 18 outings, while Hunt is fifth with 30 points after 15 matches. If the Clever Boys can win all of their games in hand, they will be on 42 points ... too close for comfort.
With the league race poised for a pulsating finish, it is little wonder the three coaches are careful not to put themselves under pressure. Mosimane’s attempts at shifting the load began earlier in the season when he challenged Chiefs to win the league and “go into Africa” to prove they are worthy champions. He also harped on about the luck that the Naturena side seemed to enjoy - benefiting from poor referees and winning through suspicious penalties.