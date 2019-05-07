Bhongolethu Jayiya becomes the fifth player in quick succession to be let go by Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: BackpagePix

As if languishing in seventh position on the Premiership log was not enough, Kaizer Chiefs fans had to witness yet another player being released by the club on Tuesday. Attacking midfielder Bhongolethu Jayiya has been granted what the Amakhosi states is a “mutual cessation of their relationship” after he spent two seasons at Naturena.

The 29-year-old Jayiya becomes the fifth player in quick succession to be let go by Chiefs.

Perhaps the most controversial of those was Hendrick ‘Pule’ Ekstein, who played a significant role in the club’s progress to the Nedbank Cup final, which will take place on May 18 against TS Galaxy at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The others to be released included Gustavo Paez, Khotso Malope and Virgil Vries.

Jayiya joined Chiefs from Cape Town City, but has made just six appearances across all competitions.

“As the journey to prepare for the upcoming season continues, Kaizer Chiefs and Bhongolethu Jayiya have agreed to a mutual cessation of their relationship after two seasons,” Chiefs said in a statement on their website on Tuesday.

“Jayiya expressed his appreciation to the club, Mr Kaizer Motaung and football manager Bobby Motaung for the opportunity.

“He also gave his appreciation to the coaches he worked with, his teammates and the supporters for always being behind Amakhosi.

“The club wishes the player all the best for the future and thanks him for his involvement with the Glamour Boys.”

Chiefs will complete their league programme on Saturday against Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth (3pm kickoff).

