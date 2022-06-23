Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Linda Mntambo leave Orlando Pirates

Durban — Orlando Pirates have announced the departures of Ntsikelelo Nyauza who has been released and Linda Mntambo who has since joined Sekhukhune United.
The news brings an end to Nyauza’s eight and a half year spell with the Sea Robbers whom he joined in January 2014. To some, the right-footed centre-back’s release will come as a bit of a surprise as he played 20 times in the Premiership and seven times in the CAF Confederation Cup for the Soweto giants last season.
The 33-year-old Mntambo’s departure from Pirates comes as less of a surprise. He was mainly a fringe player in the team last season, going on to make 15 appearances and scoring three goals.
“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that midfielder Linda Mntambo has moved to Sekhukhune United after agreeing terms with the Club,” said a club statement.
Mntambo is expected to be a key figure for Sekhukhune next season and will serve as Babina Noko’s replacement for Yusuf Maart who has since joined Kaizer Chiefs.
Premier League Brighton eyeing former Orlando Pirates star Marshall Munetsi
Pirates need to address these five problems ahead of the new season
WATCH: Roc Nation Sports sign Cape Town City teenager Luphumlo Sifumba
Sundowns coach Mokwena says Watenga is part of the first-team plans
Jomo Cosmos could play GladAfrica Championship football next season
Getting to know Kaizer Chiefs’ new players
Pirates did add that while Mntambo is departing the club in a playing capacity, they will be open to potentially working with him in another capacity in the future.
“Although he leaves us as a player today, there is no doubt that he will return to his boyhood club one day to serve in a different capacity,” the statement said.
The club said that the parting of ways with the duo happened on good terms.
“The Club would like to thank both Mntambo and Nyauza for their contribution and professionalism they displayed during their time with us, and we wish them both all the best for the future,” the statement said.
IOL Sport