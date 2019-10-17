Ntuli was on the books of Sundowns before he joined Usuthu on a permanent contract at the start of the year.
There’s never a dull game whenever these two sides meet and the same is expected this time, and Ntuli’s declaration will only serve to fuel the fireworks at the Tshwane stadium.
At Sundowns, Ntuli, was deprived of an opportunity to prove his worth. While he remained in the books of the wealthy Chloorkop-based outfit, the big striker was tossed from one club to the other on loan agreements.
But the burly marksman says he has no hard feelings about his unhappy stint at Sundowns.