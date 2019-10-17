Ntuli promises to celebrate against 'Downs









Bonginkosi Ntuli is hoping to score against his old team. Photo: Gerahrd Duraan/BackpagePix BongiI Ntuli is itching to bite the hand that once fed him when AmaZulu square up against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Telkom Knockout on Sunday at Lucas Moripe Stadium. Ntuli was on the books of Sundowns before he joined Usuthu on a permanent contract at the start of the year. There’s never a dull game whenever these two sides meet and the same is expected this time, and Ntuli’s declaration will only serve to fuel the fireworks at the Tshwane stadium. At Sundowns, Ntuli, was deprived of an opportunity to prove his worth. While he remained in the books of the wealthy Chloorkop-based outfit, the big striker was tossed from one club to the other on loan agreements. But the burly marksman says he has no hard feelings about his unhappy stint at Sundowns.

“I have no pressure that I’ll be facing my former team. My job is to help the team that I am playing for advance to the next stage of the competition. I would like to treat Sundowns as any other team but I’m also aware that we are facing a very tricky encounter.

“Do I have to prove myself against Sundowns?

“No. It’s true that I didn’t get a chance there but I’m over that now. I have to play my normal game as I always do,” Ntuli articulated.

Sundowns are known to move fast in securing good talent for their squad and that proves that Ntuli is no ordinary striker.

Pitso Mosimane will know that he is dangerous, especially in his current great form. He scored against them while he was on loan with the Durban team and Mosimane will be mindful of this.

“Last season I scored against Sundowns and I celebrated. I will do the same if I do score on Sunday,” said Ntuli, who is quietly hoping Usuthu can progress beyond this tough first round encounter.

“Before this season commenced we sat down and set goals for ourselves. We all agreed that we must try and win one trophy this season.

“We want to win the Telkom Knockout. Baroka showed us that it is possible. They won it last season and we can also win it,” Ntuli elaborated.

Usuthu’s last piece of silverware was won 27 years ago when they captured the Coca Cola Cup in 1992.

“It won’t be easy. We are away from home against a big team like Sundowns.

“These people are campaigning in the Caf Champions League. They are experienced but we are not allowing that to distract our focus on winning,” Ntuli concluded.





The Mercury